Summerfest 2017: The Chainsmokers & Pink Headlining Milwaukee Festival — Full Lineup

Summerfest, AKA the world’s largest music festival, just announced its full lineup…so you’re going to want to drop everything and start booking your flight. Pink, The Chainsmokers, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more are headlining — check it out!
Summerfest is happening from June 28-July 2 and July 4-July 9 in Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now! Here’s the full lineup:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners:
Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Deerhoof and Jack Irons
P!nk
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with special guest Chris Stapleton
Luke Bryan with special guest Brothers Osborne
Zac Brown Band
The Chainsmokers
The Outlaw Music Festival:
Willie Nelson
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Jason Isbell
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price and Lukas Nelson
Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell
Future
Big Sean
Migos
Grounds stage headliners:
Flume
Alessia Cara
A Day to Remember
The Shins
Steve Miller Band
The Moody Blues
DNCE
Atmosphere
Shinedown
Walk the Moon
Huey Lewis & The News
Miike Snow
Steve Aoki
The Revivalists
Slightly Stoopid
AWOLNATION
The Band Perry
Third Eye Blind
Andy Grammer
Dispatch
Ziggy Marley
Tegan and Sara
Bleachers
Phillip Phillips
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Jon Bellion
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
Brett Eldredge
NEEDTOBREATHE
Girl Talk
Peter Frampton
Dan + Shay
Chevelle
Toto
Walk Off The Earth
Joss Stone
Frankie Ballard
Collective Soul
Hanson
REO Speedwagon
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
T-Pain
KYLE
The Naked and Famous
LOCASH
MisterWives
Blackberry Smoke
Dennis DeYoung
Ben Rector
BJ The Chicago Kid
Death From Above 1979
Blues Traveler
Danny Gokey
Peter Wolf
PVRIS
Guster
Lost Kings
House of Pain
Bebe Rexha
Elephante
Allen Stone
Car Seat Headrest
Grandtheft
Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic
Shaun Frank
Spin Doctors
JJ Grey & Mofro
Michelle Branch
Lauren Alaina
Black Joe
Lewis & The Honeybears
James Arthur
Phil Vassar
Highly Suspect
San Fermin
High Valley
Johnnyswim
Tonic
Gnash
DallasK
Tucker Beathard
John Waite
Hey Violet
Brother Ali
J Boog
The Church
Lauv
Soul Asylum
CVBZ
Jerrod Niemann
William Michael Morgan
Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn
Whitney
Fishbone
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Pokey LaFarge
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Hippo Campus
Barns Courtney
Justin Caruso
Tommy Tutone
Chicano Batman
Slaughter
Domenic Marte
Cade
Grieves
IRONTOM
Mondo Cozmo
The Marcus King Band
LANCO
IshDARR
Los Lonely Boys
Speaker of the House
The Suburbs
Soul Position
Dead Horses
Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers
Flint Eastwood
Vinyl Theatre
Loosid
Jamila Woods
GGOOLLDD
Dylan Scott
The Last Bandoleros
Sa-Roc
Willy Porter Band
Terry Hanck Band
MUNA
The Bright Light Social Hour
Welshly Arms
Saba
Charlie Hirsch
SHAED
Parade of Lights
Bleeker
Klangstof
Big Thief
The Regrettes
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts
