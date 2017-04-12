Summerfest 2017: The Chainsmokers & Pink Headlining Milwaukee Festival — Full Lineup

REX/Shutterstock

Summerfest, AKA the world’s largest music festival, just announced its full lineup…so you’re going to want to drop everything and start booking your flight. Pink, The Chainsmokers, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more are headlining — check it out!

Summerfest is happening from June 28-July 2 and July 4-July 9 in Milwaukee, WI, and tickets are on sale now! Here’s the full lineup:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners:

Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Deerhoof and Jack Irons

P!nk

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with special guest Chris Stapleton

Luke Bryan with special guest Brothers Osborne

Zac Brown Band

The Chainsmokers

The Outlaw Music Festival:

Willie Nelson

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price and Lukas Nelson

Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell

Future

Big Sean

Migos

Grounds stage headliners:

Flume

Alessia Cara

A Day to Remember

The Shins

Steve Miller Band

The Moody Blues

DNCE

Atmosphere

Shinedown

Walk the Moon

Huey Lewis & The News

Miike Snow

Steve Aoki

The Revivalists

Slightly Stoopid

AWOLNATION

The Band Perry

Third Eye Blind

Andy Grammer

Dispatch

Ziggy Marley

Tegan and Sara

Bleachers

Phillip Phillips

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Jon Bellion

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!

Brett Eldredge

NEEDTOBREATHE

Girl Talk

Peter Frampton

Dan + Shay

Chevelle

Toto

Walk Off The Earth

Joss Stone

Frankie Ballard

Collective Soul

Hanson

REO Speedwagon

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

T-Pain

KYLE

The Naked and Famous

LOCASH

MisterWives

Blackberry Smoke

Dennis DeYoung

Ben Rector

BJ The Chicago Kid

Death From Above 1979

Blues Traveler

Danny Gokey

Peter Wolf

PVRIS

Guster

Lost Kings

House of Pain

Bebe Rexha

Elephante

Allen Stone

Car Seat Headrest

Grandtheft

Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic

Shaun Frank

Spin Doctors

JJ Grey & Mofro

Michelle Branch

Lauren Alaina

Black Joe

Lewis & The Honeybears

James Arthur

Phil Vassar

Highly Suspect

San Fermin

High Valley

Johnnyswim

Tonic

Gnash

DallasK

Tucker Beathard

John Waite

Hey Violet

Brother Ali

J Boog

The Church

Lauv

Soul Asylum

CVBZ

Jerrod Niemann

William Michael Morgan

Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn

Whitney

Fishbone

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Pokey LaFarge

Lee Fields & The Expressions

Hippo Campus

Barns Courtney

Justin Caruso

Tommy Tutone

Chicano Batman

Slaughter

Domenic Marte

Cade

Grieves

IRONTOM

Mondo Cozmo

The Marcus King Band

LANCO

IshDARR

Los Lonely Boys

Speaker of the House

The Suburbs

Soul Position

Dead Horses

Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers

Flint Eastwood

Vinyl Theatre

Loosid

Jamila Woods

GGOOLLDD

Dylan Scott

The Last Bandoleros

Sa-Roc

Willy Porter Band

Terry Hanck Band

MUNA

The Bright Light Social Hour

Welshly Arms

Saba

Charlie Hirsch

SHAED

Parade of Lights

Bleeker

Klangstof

Big Thief

The Regrettes

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts

