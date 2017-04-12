3 Staple Pieces Every Girl Should Have In Their Spring Wardrobe: Rachel Zoe’s Tips

REX/Shutterstock

Now that spring has sprung, it’s time to swap your wardrobes and get prepared for the warmer weather. Just in time for spring, I got to catch up with celebrity designer and mother-of-two, Rachel Zoe, 45, as she unveiled the new Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, a liquid additive that disinfects clothing. Rachel shared her top tips on spring trends and what staples every girl should have in their closet.

Rachel shared the 3 staple pieces that every girl should have in their spring wardrobe that can instantly transform an outfit and can be styled a million different ways.

1. “A lightweight leather jacket.”

2. “A good bag: cross-body or handheld in a neutral color like camel.”

3. “A great pair of platform heels or a classic pump that could be dressed up or down.”

Aside from these 3 spring staples, she also shared the top staple transitional piece you can wear for in between seasons and it’s brilliant — a suit! Rachel said, “you can break it up to wear it 20 different ways, like wearing a suit jacket over stuff to dress it up, or the pants separately, and you can wear it all year around.”

Other spring trends that Rachel loves are: “I love seeing a crisp white suit, colorful prints, good florals, paisley prints & mosaic prints.” She also revealed, “I’ll never be over off-the-shoulder. I’ll wear it forever & shoulders on women are the most beautiful aspect.” We couldn’t agree more! As for what she’s totally done with: “I’m not a big fan of the 80s shapeless jackets & big shoulders.”

What do you guys think of Rachel’s simple and amazing tips? Will you try them out this spring?

