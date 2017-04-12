Makeout Playlist: 17 Songs You Need To Have On Demand For Your Next Date

There are three elements to a good makeout session: 1) good hygiene on behalf of both parties, 2) a comfy environment and 3) the right playlist. We can’t hand you the first two, but below, we’ve rounded up songs to get you in the mood — and keep it that way.
Here are 17 songs that you and your SO will probably find nice to make out to:
1. “Love” — Lana Del Rey
2. “Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran
3. “A Thousand Years” — Christina Perri
4. “Ooh Love” — Ria Mae
5. “Not With You” — Tegan and Sara
6. “Romeo and Juliet” — The Killers
7. “Excuses” — The Morning Benders
8. “Hopeless Romantic” — Michelle Branch
9. “Bed” — J. Holiday
10. “Home” — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
11. “Cute (D.R.A.M. cover)” — Coast Modern
12. “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want” — The Smiths
13. “Lovefool” — The Cardigans
14. “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
15. “Make You Feel My Love” — Adele
16. “Earned It” — The Weeknd
17. “Good For You” — Selena Gomez & A$AP Rocky
Choosing excellent music can be tricky. You want it to be sexy, but it can’t overpower the act of kissing. If the songs are too upbeat, you’ll get distracted and start dancing along, which is not ideal. The perfect playlist starts out slow, building to a heat as it goes along. Here’s our best effort to get it right:
Look, if all else fails, you can just put on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack, right?
