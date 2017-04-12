Makeout Playlist: 17 Songs You Need To Have On Demand For Your Next Date

Courtesy of Instagram

There are three elements to a good makeout session: 1) good hygiene on behalf of both parties, 2) a comfy environment and 3) the right playlist. We can’t hand you the first two, but below, we’ve rounded up songs to get you in the mood — and keep it that way.

Here are 17 songs that you and your SO will probably find nice to make out to:

1. “Love” — Lana Del Rey

2. “Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

3. “A Thousand Years” — Christina Perri

4. “Ooh Love” — Ria Mae

5. “Not With You” — Tegan and Sara

6. “Romeo and Juliet” — The Killers

7. “Excuses” — The Morning Benders

8. “Hopeless Romantic” — Michelle Branch

9. “Bed” — J. Holiday

10. “Home” — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

11. “Cute (D.R.A.M. cover)” — Coast Modern

12. “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want” — The Smiths

13. “Lovefool” — The Cardigans

14. “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

15. “Make You Feel My Love” — Adele

16. “Earned It” — The Weeknd

17. “Good For You” — Selena Gomez & A$AP Rocky

Choosing excellent music can be tricky. You want it to be sexy, but it can’t overpower the act of kissing. If the songs are too upbeat, you’ll get distracted and start dancing along, which is not ideal. The perfect playlist starts out slow, building to a heat as it goes along. Here’s our best effort to get it right:

Look, if all else fails, you can just put on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack, right?

No more secrets. The official track listing for the #FiftyShadesDarker soundtrack was announced today on @EntertainmentWeekly Includes the hit single from @ZAYN I @TaylorSwift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”and new music from @IAmHalsey. A post shared by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:53am PST

HollywoodLifers, what’s on your makeout playlist? Tell us what your must-have songs are!