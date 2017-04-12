Selena Gomez Fears Coachella Run-In With Bella Hadid: Wants The Weeknd To Protect Her

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Selena Gomez doesn’t want to miss the wildest weekend of the year at Coachella, but she also doesn’t want to run into her new boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why she needs The Weeknd there to protect her.



“Selena [Gomez] wants to do Coachella and she wants The Weeknd to join her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Who DOESN’T want to go to Coachella? The fashion, the music, and the fun atmosphere is amazing. You can’t beat it! “They are both huge fans of many of the artists there and she loves going to the music festival,” the source continued. “All her friends will be there and she wants him to get to know them too.”

Unfortunately, there may be some other people there that Selly would rather NOT see in attendance, like The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, 20. “Selena wants Abel by her side there cause he makes her feel safe and secure,” the insider explained. “With him by her side, Selena won’t worry about who she will run into. She knows Gigi [Hadid] and Bella will probably be there and she’s a little scared to be there without him.”

We don’t blame her for being a little nervous. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on April 10 that Bella is super irritated with the couple, saying “Bella is annoyed and tired of being overwhelmed with Selena and Weeknd news so she asked her friends to stop sending her stuff. She doesn’t want to hear about them anymore. All the social media updates of her ex and his new girlfriend is slowing Bella from moving on so she is taking action.” We can only imagine how much she would hate seeing them IRL somewhere that’s supposed to be fun!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena should be worried about Bella? Let us know!

