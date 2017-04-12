Tyga & Scott Disick’s Scandalous Reality Show Plans After Kylie Reveals New Series: Report

SplashNews

Talk about R-rated television! Scott Disick and Tyga are reportedly getting a ‘Girls Gone Wild’ themed reality show! The alleged show will include ‘nudity’ and exotic women, according to an April 12 report. And, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly ‘livid.’

Keeping up with Tyga and Scott Disick? — Not quite! The notorious bad boys reportedly want their new reality show to feature them “carousing with women in Ibiza and St. Tropez,” as reported by OK! Magazine, April 12. Yes, you read right — Scott, 33, and Tyga, 27, are allegedly headed to your small screen.

The single [for now] stars “figure they can get a ton of freebies from the clubs and resorts where they film, so they’ll basically be paid to party,” the source said. Wait, isn’t that Scott’s career already?

This bombshell report arrived at an interesting time, seeing as Kylie Jenner, 19, just revealed her new series, Life of Kylie on April 10. So, as you could have guessed, “Kylie is livid,” according to the mag. “She’s got Kourtney [Kardashian] riled up too.” But, is Kylie furious over the fact that she’d have to share the spotlight, or, that Tyga could end up on camera with other women?!

Speaking of the spotlight, Kylie’s not about sharing it with her ex, Tyga. Her show will not focus on Tyga, or anyone else that she may date, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie wants to be defined as her own person and she wants to show that she is separate from her sisters, romances and other family members.” In fact, “She wants Life of Kylie to give everyone a completely different look into the side of her that nobody has any clue exists.” Wow!

Tyga and Scott have yet to comment on the reality show reports and nothing has been confirmed at this time. However, the details about Kylie’s new series have been revealed. Life of Kylie — an 8-episode docu-series — will premiere this summer [2017] on E!, as confirmed by the network. The show will give viewers an insight into her businesses and her makeup empire. It will also show Kylie’s personal life, as she deals with her celebrity status. We can’t wait!

