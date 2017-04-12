Exactly What Rita Ora Eats In A Day & Why Jennifer Lopez Is Her Gym Motivation

Photo by Arthur Belebeau

Rita Ora is in the best shape of her life thanks to a combo of lean proteins and vegetables, with a side of wine and cheese! Read her top five tips on staying fit and eating right.

Rita Ora, 26, is a singer, host, actress, designer, and so much more, and now she is revealing her fitness and diet secrets to Shape magazine.

HER DAILY DIET

“With the plan I’m on, you can eat quite a bit as long as you exercise.”

BREAKFAST — “In the morning, I have two boiled eggs, asparagus, and half a cup of muesli with almond milk.”

LUNCH –– “I have chicken or fish with vegetables.”

DINNER –– “I have six to eight ounces of fish with vegetables and half a potato. Plus snacks. I don’t eat bread or sugar. But I’m not starving myself. I used to be like, ‘I’m not eating!’ Eating isn’t the problem, though. It’s about what your body needs, and everyone’s body is different.”

MAKE ROOM FOR CHEAT DAYS

“I’m such a sucker for cheese and wine. I was just shooting a movie in Italy, and the pastas, the cheeses, the wine — ooh! Obviously, I had to have all that good stuff. Now I indulge once a week. But I don’t go crazy.”

LOOK FOR INSPIRATION

“Sometimes it’s hard. I don’t just wake up and run to the gym. When I need to motivate myself to work out, I look at pictures of women like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale. They look incredible! If they can look like that, I have no excuse.”

WORK OUT TO FEEL GOOD, NOT JUST LOOK GOOD

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio. What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training. You don’t have to beat yourself up as long as you get in the workouts that you need. I used to push myself until I felt sick. But I’m approaching it differently now. I enjoy working out. And I like the aftermath — that feeling of contentment.”

MAKE PEACE WITH YOUR BODY

“I love my shape because it’s curvy. I have thighs. I’m a size 28 in jeans. And that’s an average, normal size. I’m proud that I’m normal.”

HollywoodLifers, does Rita Ora’s workout and diet inspire you?