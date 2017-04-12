‘RHONY’ Recap: Former ‘It Girl’ Tinsley Mortimer Returns To The Big Apple

Courtesy of Bravo

Former ‘It Girl’ Tinsley Mortimer made her ‘RHONY’ debut on the April 12 episode, when she made a triumphant return to the Big Apple, following a controversial arrest. She’s Sonja’s newest roommate, so Lady Morgan threw a ‘Mad Hatter’ tea party to introduce her to everyone.

There’s a new housewife in town and her name is Tinsley Mortimer. The former “It Girl” made her return to the Big Apple on the April 12 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, and the ladies had mixed reactions upon meeting her.

Tinsley moved in with Sonja, so she obviously loves her. But then again, Sonja will let just about anyone live with her. Even so, Sonja was nice enough to throw a “Mad Hatter” tea party at her place so everyone could meet their newest co-star. Ramona seemed into her, as they bonded over Tinsley turning her life around after her arrest. Tinsley was arrested for trespassing on her ex’s property. She claims she was just there to get her handbag, but the story seems pretty fishy.

Anyway, Dorinda wasn’t on hand to meet Tinsley because Sonja didn’t invite her to her party. She’s still bitter over Dorinda not inviting her to the Berkshires last season. And Bethenny barely gave Tinsley more than a handshake, so we’re pretty certain they’re going to be enemies all season. After all, it was Bethenny who told Carole and Ramona about Tinsley’s rise and fall as a NYC socialite. She even seemed to get a kick out of talking about Tinsley’s mugshot.

And speaking of Carole and Ramona, they got into a fight at Sonja’s about who knows more about politics. It was a real snooze-fest. We seriously hope that’s not Carole’s main storyline this season. It’s hard enough watching her think Hillary Clinton‘s going to win the election by a landslide. If only she could see into the future.

Also — what’s up with Ramona always going on dates? Not only did she skip out on doing cryotherapy with Dorinda because of a hot date she had afterwards, but she also showed up to Sonja’s party with a giant hickey. Fortunately, no one saw it because she hid it with a scarf, but how come we’re not seeing the actual dates? Are they really happening or are they just a figment of Ramona’s imagination?

