North Carolina GOP Files Bill To Reinstate Same-Sex Marriage & Voters Are Furious

North Carolina Republican lawmakers filed a bill on April 11 looking to reinstate same-sex marriage in the state, in a shocking bid that overturns SCOTUS ruling. The ‘Uphold Historical Marriage Act’ will reportedly void same-sex marriages already officiated, and it’s truly sickened voters.
The “Uphold Historical Marriage Act”, filed by Republican representatives in North Carolina, argues that the Supreme Court “overstepped its constitutional bounds” when it nullified an amendment of the state’s constitution in 2015. This occurred when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, taking it out of the states’ hands.
North Carolina GOP lawmakers have filed the 2017 bill (H.B. 780) to argue that it should go back to the states to determine if same-sex marriage should be legal, and in North Carolina’s case, eradicate same-sex marriage altogether. That would reportedly invalidate same-sex marriages that have already be officiated, breaking up happily married couples living both in and out of the state.
If they were married in North Carolina, they would essentially be annulled. It’s clear that voters are livid over the bigoted bill, and concerned about same-sex couples living in North Carolina. Marriage is between two loving people, and not the business of the state; love is love. The furious voters couldn’t help but speak out on Twitter:
H.B. 780’s main sponsors are Republican representatives Larry Pittman, Michael Speciale, and Carl Ford, who in the bill cite the 61% affirmative vote in the state’s constitution for the previous amendment that banned same-sex marriage and same-sex civil unions in 2012. But marriage equality is the law of the land since 2015; it’s unclear how far this bill will even make it up the legal chain.
