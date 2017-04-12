National Grilled Cheese Day: Where You Can Score Free Sandwiches & Other Deals

Courtesy of Facebook

National Grilled Cheese Day is today, April 12, and it’s the best thing since (someone decided to melt cheese between) sliced bread. Here are the best deals and freebies you can get for today only!

Who even cares about these (mostly made-up) food holidays unless you can get free stuff? Of course, you can always make grilled cheese yourself, but that involves work. Instead, celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day with these awesome discounts at your fave places!

American Grilled Cheese Kitchen is offering $5 “mousetrap” sandwiches all day until 4 p.m. in both San Francisco, CA stores.

Caseus Cheese Truck in New Haven, CT is doing classic grilled cheese sandwiches for $3.

ALMOST HERE!! DON'T MISS IT TOMORROW!! A post shared by Caseus (@caseuscheesetruck) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

New Yorkers can get a free grilled cheese at Cheese Grille, located at 188 Allen St. in Manhattan, from 2-8 PM EST.

In Philadelphia, PA? You can grab a $5 classic from Meltkraft’s Reading Terminal Market location all day!

Norma’s Cafe in Dallas, TX is offering their classic grilled cheese for free, or the Gabe’s Big Tasty for $9.99 at all four locations. Yum!

Don’t miss the grilled cheese at midtown NYC favorite Parker & Quinn. It features comté and cheddar cheeses, red onion marmalade and comes with your choice of kettle chips or arugula salad. Yas.

Tom & Chee is offering a classic grilled cheese sandwich for $2 at select locations.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to eat grilled cheese today?