Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Engaged: Why He Proposed After ACMs Win

Is Miranda Lambert jumping head-first into a new marriage less than two years after her devastating divorce from Blake Shelton?! A new report claims that her boyfriend Anderson East proposed after her big ACM Awards win on April 2, and she accepted!

OMG! We knew Miranda Lambert, 33, and Anderson East, 28, were head over heels for each other, but they might be even further along in their relationship than we thought! A new report from OK! Magazine on April 12 claims that the pair is actually engaged!

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

“It’s incredible news,” the source gushed. “Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!” Aw! The “big night” was the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, where Miranda took home Female Vocalist of the Year for the 8th year in a row — a new record! Anderson couldn’t help but brag about how proud he was of RanRan, but apparently he took it a step further than that by getting her a ring!

Now is the perfect time for an engagement, because after the success of her post-Blake Shelton split album Weight of These Wings, she finally feels like she’s healed. “Miranda says she’s finally over Blake,” the insider continued. “Even though Anderson’s younger, she feels he’s more mature than Blake ever was. He makes her feel so secure.” Aw!

The report says that Miranda and Anderson have a Nashville ceremony in mind, that would go down in the fall once she’s done with her tour. And it sounds like kids may not be too far off either! “Miranda’s always wanted a family, she’s ready to live her dream.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miranda and Anderson are engaged? Let us know!

