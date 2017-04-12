Miles Heizer & Brandon Flynn: Are The ’13 Reasons Why’ Stars Dating? Fans Flip

Courtesy of Instagram

Um, are Miles Heizer and Brandon Flynn dating? Fans totally freaked when they noticed pics that seemed to hint that the ’13 Reasons Why’ actors were more than just co-stars, and they haven’t been able to contain their shipping feels. But are they actually together IRL? Find out here!

It’s going to be a rough day for anyone shipping 13 Reasons Why stars Miles Heizer and Brandon Flynn. The actors, who play Alex Standall and Justin Foley on the hit Netflix show, respectively, aren’t dating in real life. A rep for Miles had to get the situation under control after fans analyzed their close friendship a little too hard, and came to the conclusion they were together romantically. They’ve officially denied that this is anything but a bromance.

“This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating,” Miles’s rep told Page Six. And there you have it! There was actually no evidence to begin with that Miles and Brandon were allegedly dating. Diehard 13 Reasons Why fans just made a little fan fiction come to life when they noticed the tight friends posting a lot of cute photos together on Instagram. Obviously, fans were totally freaking out at the thought they were together. For example:

Watching #13ReasonsWhy and the fact that Brandon Flynn (Justin) is in a relationship with Miles Heizer (Alex) in real life…! pic.twitter.com/S7jymy7j2D — #keepsinging (@WillKaiKamal) April 12, 2017

It was like something that couples would do — or, you know, friends. It’s fun to ship two characters on a show, but sometimes it’s best to wait for the real people behind them to speak out about their IRL relationship before jumping to conclusions! This shipping situation was super fun though, since Miles and Brandon’s characters are rivals on 13 Reasons. It would be so amazing if they were really in love!

