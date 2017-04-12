Mel B & Stephen Belafonte Could Make Millions If They Agree To Sell Sex Tapes

REX/Shutterstock

Mel B is on the hunt for her alleged sex tapes with Stephen Belafonte. While the former Spice Girl is seeking to destroy the videos, a legal expert EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that these reported tapes could actually be worth a fortune!

“If Stephen [Belafonte, 41] has the tapes, he and [Mel B, 41] could make a lot of money selling the tapes,” California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but only if Mel B is on board and signs consent.” When asked for how much money these alleged explicit videos could possibly make, David said they could be worth “millions.”

However, the chances that Mel would actually agree to release these alleged videos to the public are somewhere between slim and none. In fact, Mel went to the courts to ask a judge to issue a restraining order on Stephen, preventing him from releasing any “sex tapes, photographs or other sexually explicit material,” after he reportedly made numerous threats to post them online.

Mel’s legal team claimed that Lorraine Giles, 25, her former nanny (who is allegedly pregnant with Stephen’s child) “maintains possession and control” over the tapes. Stephen allegedly gave Lorraine the videos so that Mel could never find and destroy them. Mel’s team also claimed that Stephen would taunt his estranged wife, holding up his phone to her before saying that the videos were “one click away” from being shared across the Internet. Yet, Mel B’s quick thinking may have saved her.

“If Stephen or Lorraine release the tapes,” David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com, “Mel could go to the District Attorney to file charges to start prosecuting [them.] Temporarily, Mel has the tapes fairly well locked up legally. But [she] is going to have to prove that there is a tape and …how [Stephen and Lorraine] have it in a hearing in 3 weeks [to get] a permanent restraining order.”

Speaking of restraining orders, Mel B filed one against Lorraine, claiming that her ex-nanny is allegedly helping Stephen extort her. Lorraine, like Stephen, needs to stay far, far away from Mel. So, though the alleged sex tapes could be worth millions, it’s unlikely that they’ll ever see the light of day if Mel B gets her way.

