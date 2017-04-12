Malia Obama Wears Nothing But A Shirt To Work — Where Are Her Pants? Pics

Splash News

Malia Obama has become a fashion sensation during her New York City internship and she totally outdid herself Apr. 11. The teen wore nothing but a shirt with no pants and you’ve got to see how she pulled it off!

Is Malia Obama trying to start a new trend of going without pants? She sure looked like it when the always fashionable 18-year-old arrived to work at The Weinstein Company in New York. The weather was beautiful and sunny, so she wore a short-sleeved blue collared shirt that is perfect for spring. Apparently she also wanted show off her long legs by not wearing anything else. No leggings, no jeans, nada. While it did appear from the side to be a shirt-dress, it was awfully short, just grazing the top of her thigh. With a good gust of wind, the outfit was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen!

The former first daughter kept the rest of her look super casual with her favorite pair of black Converse Chuck Taylor high tops and her ever-present patterned backpack. Maybe Malia is just happy that it’s warm again after spending the winter bundled up in a series of amazing coats that she wore to work each day. She just needs to be careful sitting down or bending over to pick something up because with no pants she could easily flash some underwear.

Malia has been hard at work for the film company reading scripts that she pitches to top executives for production consideration. That’s some pretty powerful work, but then again she’s hardly your average intern. Once she’s done it’s off to Harvard University in the fall when she starts college. For now we’re enjoying her daily walk to the office as she turns the streets of New York into a fashionable catwalk!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Malia’s outfit? It is cute or does she need pants?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.