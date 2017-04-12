How To Get Malia Obama’s Pretty Curls For Your Internship

FameFlyNet

Malia Obama looked picture perfect as she arrived at her NYC internship on April 12. Find out how to get her perfect blowout below!

If you have a new job or internship, it’s important to look and feel good. You want to make a great impression — you never know when you’ll run into your boss or at an internship, be asked to join the team full time!

Malia Obama, 18, is interning at the Weinstein Company, lead by movie and television producer Harvey Weinstein.

She arrived at her New York City gig with a gorgeous blowout on April 12, with curls in her hair.

Here’s how to get a similar look. Use a heat protectant spray on damp hair. I like Orlando Pita Play’s Atmos-Shield Hair Protectant Treatment Spray. He has been a staple backstage at New York Fashion Week for YEARS, so I totally trust his line.

Blow dry your hair with a round brush for volume. I like the RAINCRY Volume Collection, which is used by celeb stylists like Ted Gibson, Cesar Ramirez, Justine Marjan, Laura Polko and Michael Dueñas.

Take a curling iron or curling wand and start wrapping pieces of hair. Start at the mid-shaft of the hair. Curl in alternating directions for a natural look, but be sure to curl the pieces closest to your face AWAY from the face. I like the CHI Ellipse ¾” — 1 ¼” Teflon Tapered Styling Wand to get this look.

Wait until the curl has cooled before brushing or raking your fingers through. Malia doesn’t look like she brushed out her curls — that creates more of an old Hollywood, retro wave style.

Finish off with a hairspray to protect your hair from the wind and humidity, especially if you are in New York City! I like the Redken Forceful 23 Super Strength Hairspray.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Malia Obama’s curls at her internship?

