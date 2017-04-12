LeBron James Doesn’t Care About Kardashian Curse: Wants Sisters To Distract Opponents

REX/Shutterstock

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have a secret weapon going into the NBA playoffs. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how LeBron James wants Khloe Kardashian to bring her sexy sisters to their games to distract opposing players!

For all of the heat that Khloe Kardashian, 32, has been taking that she’s a curse to the Cleveland Cavaliers for dating Tristan Thompson, 25, it turns out team leader LeBron James, 32, is changing his tune about her. “LeBron’s having second thoughts about Khloe and the bad or not so bad mojo she brings to Cleveland. If it wasn’t for her, no one would even be talking about the Cavs. Russell Westbrook is making history. Steph Curry is doing his thing in Oakland and his Warriors jersey is still the best-selling jersey in the NBA for the sixth straight year,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“LeBron’s been kind of an after thought in the league and all of the talk on the sports shows is how bad Cleveland’s been playing, if they’re talking about the team at all. Bron’s not trying to make enemies and if Khloe’s going to be coming around to the games, she needs to bring all her sexy sisters and friends and their friends to sit court side and distract the opposing team. Bron needs all the help to win,” our insider adds.

The Cavs have struggled badly as the playoffs loom, playing some of their worst ball of the season. They’re on a three game losing streak with one game left against the Toronto Raptors on Apr. 12 at home in Cleveland. Hopefully they can end 2017 with a win, because they way they’ve been balling lately doesn’t bode well for a chance at back to back NBA Championships.

They’ve dropped 6 of their last 10 games and are trailing the Boston Celtics as the top seed in the Eastern Division. They’ve been the number one since 2015, so this has been a pretty big fall from grace. Maybe the sexy Kardashian sisters can help get their playoff opponent’s attention on them and away from the play on the court!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashian curse is a real thing? Why do you think Cleveland is in such a slump?

