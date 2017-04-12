LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Fed Up With Steph Cury: He’s Not Worth The Hype

Steph Curry is beloved by NBA fans, but his fellow ballers aren’t thrilled with the Golden State Warriors star’s skyrocketing popularity. LeBron James is reportedly annoyed by Steph’s challenge to his throne, while others like Russell Westbrook straight up hate the guy!

How about some drama right before the NBA Playoffs? Hopefully, you like your beef hot, because there seems to be plenty of it between Steph Curry, 29, and the rest of the NBA. It’s hard to think that anyone could not like Steph, but it seems the Golden State Warriors star has been rubbing many the wrong way, according to Marcus Thompson, author of Golden: The Miraculous Rise Of Steph Curry. This includes LeBron James, 32, who was once tight with Steph!

“There’s a thing with [Steph] and LeBron that’s a little weird,” Marcus said while appearing on The Big Lead with Jason McIntyre. “There was a time when LeBron and Steph were big brother and little brother and LeBron was like a mentor.” However, when Steph reportedly “challenged LeBron’s status” as the best player in the NBA, things went sour between them.

“He loves LeBron and respects LeBron, and he’s like, ‘because the outside world is pitting us together, why do you and I have to now have this disdain between us, I thought we were cool?’” Marcus said. “Why do you not like me when all I did was basically respect everything you did, and follow the model you carried out?”

As for Russell Westbrook? The 28-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder star “simply doesn’t like Steph Curry,” according to Marcus, per Yahoo Sports. “I think if you ask them and they were being honest, they don’t like all the hype he gets, and they have to direct it that way. I think out of all of them, if somebody doesn’t like Steph Curry, I think it’s probably Westbrook. He just shows no sign of — this really ain’t about Steph. It’s bigger. His seems to be, ‘I don’t like that dude.’”

Chris Paul, 31, of the LA Clippers is another reportedly one on the Anti-Steph train, as the Dubs pretty much derailed the Clippers run for a championship. Plus, Steph has practically taken the title of “Best Point Guard” from Chris, which is why some think Curry has “leapfrogged a whole lot of people” to be considered the best in the league.

However, these haters better get ready. The Warriors will likely enter the NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed and are considered heavy favorites to win the championship. If LeBron, Russell and Chris were annoyed by Steph’s hype before, they’re going to be flat out furious if the Dubs go all the way.

