Kylie Jenner Totally Over Tyga: His Arrest ‘Didn’t Affect Her In Any Way’

Sorry, Tyga, you’re not going to get Kylie Jenner’s sympathy on this one! The reality star really doesn’t care that her ex was arrested on April 11, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why!

“Kylie [Jenner] was initially scared and upset when she heard Tyga got arrested because she thought it was for something much worse than it actually ended up being,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When she found out the whole story, she didn’t worry about it too much because it wasn’t something that was super serious and it didn’t affect her in any way. She was more focused on how it would affect her than anything else.”

As we previously reported, the rapper was pulled over in Los Angeles on April 11 on suspicion of DUI. He was handcuffed and arrested by police, then taken to the Hollywood LAPD station. However, he was released just over an hour later with a traffic ticket for driving without license plates or insurance, which is illegal in California. T told reporters he didn’t have plates because his Mercedes was brand new, but the dealer is supposed to provide owners with temporary license plates in these situations.

On the same night as Tyga’s arrest, Kylie was out and about having her own fun. The reality star hit up The Phoenix with a bunch of her friends to celebrate the launch of her pal, Stassie’s, PrettyLittleThing Shape X launch. Kylie shared fun videos from the night out on Snapchat, and certainly didn’t look to be thinking about what her ex might be up to!

Don’t forget, though: Kylie and Tyga have already broken up and gotten back together more than once throughout their tumultuous relationship, so this might not be the end for good. We’ll have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga are going to get back together? Do you think she should be more concerned about his arrest?