What breakup?! Kylie Jenner stepped out pantless for a wild night of partying in LA on April 11! Kylie danced the night away with friends at The Phoenix, and she looked happier than ever despite her split with Tyga! She’s seriously never looked better! You have to see the sexy snaps!

Kylie Jenner, 19, looked like she was single and ready to mingle at the PrettyLittleThing’s Shape X Stassie launch at The Phoenix in LA! The sexy star stepped out in thigh-high purple boots on the night of April 11 with her close friends, Jordyn Woods, 20, and Harry Hudson, 23! Madison Beer, 18, was also in attendance. You can check out all of Kylie’s party pics in our gallery, above!

The young stars partied on a Tuesday to support Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 20. The blonde bombshell was named the face of the latest PrettyLittleThing’s collection, which was designed specifically for women with curves. The lavish party even featured a special performance by Grammy-nominated rapper, Travis Scott, 24.

Kylie made sure to document her wild night on Snapchat and Instagram. She posted photos and videos, where she danced with friends and enjoyed her night out. We have to admit — Kylie didn’t appear to be upset over her split with Tyga, 27!

It was speculated that the on-again-off-again couple had split around mid March 2017, when Tyga wasn’t featured in any of Kylie’s social media posts. Then, on March 29, the rapper reportedly moved out of Kylie’s Calabasas home. T-Raww allegedly bought a bachelor pad of his own, where he apparently threw wild parties without Kylie.

“Kylie misses Tyga,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. However, “She wants him to be the one to come crawling back to her.” Wow — Is that why she chose not to wear pants during her night of partying? “Kylie’s always giving into Tyga and she’s trying hard not too this time around,” our source added.

Well, hopefully Kylie can stand her ground on this one, because Tyga has been acting up. He was just spotted in Malibu on April 10, where he was surrounded by bikini-clad babes! If that wasn’t enough to turn Kylie off, Tyga was arrested on April 11 for allegedly driving his new Mercedes G-Series without license plates. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga will get back together?

