Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sans Pants: Rocks Just A T-Shirt & $1,395 Purple Thigh-High Boots

REX/Shutterstock

No pants? No problem — well, according to Kylie Jenner! The stylish teen let her boots do all the talking when she stepped out in a vibrant pair of Balenciaga footwear, as she kept the focus on her fancy feet and simply threw on an oversized tee. Hey, who needs pants when you have such a sexy pair of shoes?

Kylie Jenner, 19, stepped out to support one of her BFFs, Anastasia Karanikolaou, at the launch of her PrettyLittleThing’s Shape X Stassie launch at The Pheonix in LA on April 11, where she opted for a seriously head-turning look that was sexy and edgy — and we would expect nothing less from the trendsetter.

She kept it casual in an oversized white t-shirt, which she wore as a dress, and topped off the look with purple Balenciaga over-the-knee boots. The top featured embellished sleeves and she opted for a more natural makeup look as her waist-long extensions were parted in the middle — it was an effortless look for Kylie.

While stepping out sans pants definitely isn’t easy, the trend has totally taken off after Kylie’s big sis, Kim Kardashian, was the first to try the trend — and Kylie sported the look soon after! If you want to try it out, it’s important to play with proportions — and make sure your shirt is long enough so you can steer clear of a malfunction. With so many t-shirt dresses in style, you can even score a mini and fake the look without having to worry about flashing anything.

The fact that she wasn’t wearing anything besides the shirt really let her shoes really shine — and if you’re wearing purple thigh-high boots it’s impossible not to stand out, am I right? Kylie paraded around in her Balenciaga ‘Knife Over-The-Knee Boots,’ which retail for $1,395.

What did you think of her outfit?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.