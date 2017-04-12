Kim Kardashian ‘Freaked Out’ About Being Trashed In Caitlyn Jenner’s Upcoming Tell-All

REX/Shutterstock

Ever since introducing the world to Caitlyn Jenner, the reality star has been more outspoken than ever! Unfortunately, that might not be good news for Kim Kardashian, who’s ‘freaked out’ about being trash-talked in the upcoming tell-all book. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is absolutely loving life as a woman. But as everyone knows, women LOVE to gossip. Kim Kardashian, 36, is filled with anxiety these days knowing the former Olympian’s tell-all memoir is in the works. “Kim is majorly freaked out right now about what Caitlyn might say in her tell-all book about herself and Kanye [West],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Caitlyn knows a lot of Kim‘s secrets.”

The memoir, titled The Secrets of My Life, hasn’t even come out yet and there are already wild accusations being thrown around! For starters, the I Am Cait reality star claims Robert Kardashian knew that O.J Simpson murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, but defended him anyway and had his client found innocent.

The late lawyer reportedly shared that information with Caitlyn (known as Bruce Jenner at the time) during a car ride in the 1990’s. But there’s more! Caitlyn apparently trashes O.J in her memoir, writing, “He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen.”

This is the exact tone that has Kim so freaked out. If Caitlyn has no problem slamming the former NFL star, what’s to stop her from doing the same to the Selfish author? “If she does any damage to Kim, her brand, or her relationship with her husband, she swears she will never talk to Caitlyn again,” the source continues, noting that she’s already walking on thin ice with other members of the family. Khloe Kardashian confronted Caitlyn in a recent episode of KUWTK for trash-talking Kris Jenner. Does this family really need more drama?

