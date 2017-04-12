Khloe Kardashian Going Broke? Spends $50k A Week On Lavish Gifts For Tristan

Courtesy of Instagram

Eek. Is Khloe Kardashian dropping way too much cash on her man, Tristan Thompson? A new report claims she’s spending over $50,000 a week to keep him spoiled rotten.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, might be super rich, but that’s not going to last very long if she’s spending all of her money on her boyfriend. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is going through tens of thousands of dollars a week, reports OK! magazine, and it’s all to make sure her man, Tristan Thompson, 26, stays happy.

Khloe “feels like she needs to drop big bucks” to keep the pro basketball player content in the relationship, a source tells the magazine. The reality star is allegedly buying Tristan fancy jewelry, expensive dinners, private jets and endless amounts of alcohol for him and his friends to party like A-listers.

Now, friends are concerned about Khloe’s spending. “If she keeps this up, she’ll go broke,” the same source added. “Tristan makes way more than she does, but he never spends a dime. It’s completely lopsided.” Yikes.

However, Khloe is adamant that Tristan could be the one. In a recent interview, she gushed over how they’ve talked about having children together, and even revealed that she’s “never” been in the kind of love with anyone else that she is with Tristan. Sorry, Lamar!

For now, Khloe and Tristan seem very happy and very in love. Even if Khloe is spending every last red cent she has, she must think it’s worth it. After all, she’s pretty business savvy — and she’s also surrounded by even more business savvy people.

