Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Going Public With Romance: She’s Ready To Stop ‘Hiding’

After years of years of quietly dating, are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx about to ‘go public?’ A new report hinted that Katie is allegedly ready to stop ‘playing the hiding game’ as she plans for her future with Jamie!

Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, have kept their four-year long romance on the complete down low. The couple have only been spotted out together a handful of times, but according to a source from Us Weekly, that’s reportedly about to change. They’re allegedly ready to “go public,” an insider told the mag. Katie apparently “used to be super worried about public attention,” but she’s apparently prepared to take a huge step forward in her relationship with Jamie.

“To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators,” a source close to Katie explained. Allegedly, “they had it down to a science.” Another insider said, “Katie is tired of playing the hiding game.” She had a quiet date night with Jamie in a New York City restaurant on Apr. 3, which came as a shock to fans. More recently, they flew to Miami in a private jet for New Year’s 2017. Jamie even treated Katie to a Mexico vacation for her birthday in Dec, but the source hinted at the potential for bigger plans in the future. “They’re going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe,” the insider said.

“Katie and Jamie are finally getting to a place in their relationship where they are feeling free and proud of their love. They have been secretly dating for years and until recently have kept their passion for each other behind closed doors,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Katie and Jamie have been together for so many years, they are slowly bringing their relationship out in public and are OK with their not-so-secret romance,” the insider added.

