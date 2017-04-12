How To Get Kate Middleton’s Shiny, Bouncy Curls In 10 Minutes

REX/Shutterstock

Everyone can agree that Kate Middleton always has the best blowout & if you’re obsessed with her hair like we are, then you’re going to flip out because you can get her exact shiny, bouncy curls in just 10 minutes.

There’s never a day that Kate Middleton, 35, doesn’t have a perfect blowout with perfect, voluminous curls. We have tried a ton of different blowout bars and hair salons to try to get her look, but it’s never right, until now. If you’re obsessed with the Bravo show, Ladies of London, then you know Sophie Stanbury is drop-dead-gorgeous and she also always has a perfect blowout. Luckily, she shared how to get the exact hairstyle as the Duchess of Cambridge, and you can do it on your own, at home, in just 10 minutes.

Sophie shared a tutorial on how to get perfect curls using only heated hair rollers and you won’t believe how simple it is:

1. “Only ever use the big rollers, they can be any make, but the plastic ones hold their heat, and you can leave them in for 10 minutes and you’re done.”

2. “Depending on how clean it is, you can use some dry shampoo, which gives it loads of volume at the root. Use the dry shampoo to hold the styling of the rollers a bit longer.”

3. “Brush all of your dry shampoo in, then take a big section of the top & you twirl it around, stick it on the top of your head and then you make the back section into 2 sections and bring them to either sides of your head. Then just roller them up!

4. “Take the heated roller and twist your hair around, I start from the bottom, I find it easier to manage. Then you get your pins and you literally shove them in. I put them in for 10 minutes if I’m in a rush, but if I have time I’ll keep them in longer, but it makes it much curlier.”

5. “You want to get the rollers in as quickly as possible so the rollers stay hot. Keep taking different sections — they don’t have to be immaculate. Wait 10 minutes, take the rollers out 1 by 1.”

6. “Take the rollers out, shake your hair, get it to the style that you want it and then with your hands separate it out, fluff it up and then hairspray your hair lightly all over and lift up pieces and spray underneath & you’re ready to go.”

What do you guys think of this easy hair tutorial? Will you try it out at home?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.