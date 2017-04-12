Kardashian Men & Their Run-In’s With The Law: Tyga, Lamar Odom & More

FameFlyNet, SplashNews

Uh oh! It seems that the men of the Kardashian and Jenner women sure find themselves in trouble a lot. Following Tyga’s recent arrest, HollywoodLife.com is looking back at ALL of their legal woes.

Tyga, 27, being arrested on Tuesday, April 12, for driving without license plates is just the more recent events in a string of legal troubles for men attached to the Kardashian sisters. While this isn’t the first time Kylie Jenner‘s ex has been involved with the law, he’s certainly not the first person attached to the family via romantic relationship to be in trouble.

Let’s not forget that Kanye West, 39, was once arrested in 2008 for his alleged involvement in a fight with a photographer inside Los Angeles International Airport. Kanye was accused of taking the man’s camera and smashing it on the ground, which resulted in him and his manager, Don Crowley, to be investigated for vandalism. Yikes.

Plus, Scott Disick was arrested in 2001 for a DUI when he was only 18 years old. The arrest came after Scott was involved in a car accident in Riverhead, New York, but thankfully he wasn’t hurt. Nine years later in 2010, Scott reportedly checked himself into rehab for alcohol addiction.

Then of course we have Lamar Odom who has had a plethora of legal troubles to talk about. In October 2015, Lamar allegedly overdosed on drugs inside a brothel outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. But, that wasn’t his first row with trouble. In both 2013 and 2015, Lamar was arrested for DUI.

But, it doesn’t stop with these guys. We also remember that in 2014, Ray J was arrested on suspicion of battery, vandalism and trespassing. And how could we forget all of the awkward financial pickles that Tyga found himself in, only to reportedly be bailed out by his girl’s mom, Kris Jenner? Take a deeper look into the troublesome world of the Kardashian men in our gallery above!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which one of the Kardashian men do YOU think gets in the most trouble? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.