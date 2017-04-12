Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Pics Of Him In The Studio — New Music Coming Soon?

Courtesy of Instagram

Look who’s feeling inspired! With Justin Bieber finally back in the recording studio, fans can’t stop buzzing over the idea of hearing his new music. What might the singer be writing about? Some diss tracks and love songs, maybe? Check out the pics!

We can see the wheels turning in Justin Bieber‘s, 23, head. Whether it’s his new fling with Luciana Chamone or his beef with The Weeknd, something has motivated the singer to get back into the recording studio. Taking to Instagram on April 12, the tattooed pop star shared a rather intimate pictures of himself standing behind a microphone with headphones on, playing the piano, and jotting down what appears to be song lyrics in his Purpose Tour sweatshirt. Rejoice Beliebers, you may be hearing new music VERY SOON!

Now that the “Sorry” hitmaker has returned to the recording studio, we can begin to speculate what he might be singing about. Rumored girlfriend Luciana could be at the top of the list, following their steamy make out session in the back of a car on March 30. Here’s what we know about her — she’s a total beach babe who loves soaking up the summer rays, she speaks fluent Portuguese, and she completely made Justin’s night after meeting him at the Fasano Hotel in Rio De Janeiro. The pair seemed a little tipsy the night their passionate kiss was photographed!

OK, so we’ve covered love songs — but what about diss tracks? Surely Justin has to be cooking up some of those knowing The Weeknd fired the first shot with “Some Way.” When news broke out about The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez, her ex-boyfriend was pretty pissed. Justin went on to slam the “Starboy” crooner by calling his music “whack.” Now it seems like Justin could be channeling those emotions into new material, and we can’t wait to hear the results!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Justin is recording new music about? Tell us below!

