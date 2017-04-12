Jude Law Cast As Young Dumbledore In ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel & We’re Living For It

Welcome to the Wizarding World, Jude Law! The sexy and talented actor has been cast as the young Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel, and we are totally obsessed with this casting!

Jude Law, 44, was announced as the new Albus Dumbledore on the Pottermore website April 12. Honestly, Jude is so perfect for the role. The second film in the Fantastic Beasts series will show the beloved wizard decades before he became Headmaster at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and crossed paths with Harry Potter.

At this point in Wizarding history, Dumbledore is Hogwarts’ Transfiguration professor and a former acquaintance of Gellert Grindelwald, the Dark Wizard played by Johnny Depp, 53, in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

“Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I’ve long admired and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him,” Fantastic Beasts director David Yates said in a statement. “I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”

J.K. revealed details about Dumbledore in the sequel at the NYC press conference for Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them in Nov. 2016. “I will say you will see Dumbledore as a younger man, and quite a troubled man because he wasn’t always the sage,” she said. “We’ll see what I think is the most formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space.”

At a fan event in 2007, J.K. revealed that she had “always thought of Dumbledore as gay” and that he “fell in love with Grindelwald.” It remains to be seen if this will be a major plot point in the upcoming films.

Dumbledore was not a part of Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, but he was mentioned. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) revealed he was expelled from Hogwarts, but Dumbledore argued against his expulsion. In the newest edition of the Hogwarts Library book, Newt says in his foreword that “Albus Dumbledore was something more than a schoolteacher to me.” The Fantastic Beasts sequel is set to be released on Nov. 16, 2018.

