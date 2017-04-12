‘Game Of Thrones’: New Theory Predicts [Spoiler] Will Kill Cersei — & It’s Not A Lannister

This new ‘Game of Thrones’ fan theory is going to blow your mind. While many theories say that Cersei’s prophecy indicates Jaime or Tyrion will end up killing her, this one predicts another character entirely who has their eye on the Iron Throne.

Jon Snow will kill Cersei Lannister, according to Redditor self.gameofthrones. The fan has an extensive explanation as to why the King of the North will be the one to “wrap his hands” around Cersei’s “pale white throat and choke the life” out of her, as Maggy prophesied when Cersei was a young girl. Here’s the Redditor’s entire theory:

“To quote the end of Cersei’s prophecy, “When your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

Since the Valonqar is Valyrian for the little brother, most people think that Jaime, or maybe Tyrion, will kill Cersei. I think that in a show as unpredictable of Game of Thrones, this is too obvious. The Valonqar means “the little brother”, not Cersei’s little brother. So Cersei’s murderer could be anyone who is a little brother. But saying this in Valyrian suggests that the person will have Valyrian blood.

The Targaryens have Valyrian blood. Jon Snow is a Targaryen. He is the little brother of Rhaenys and Aegon. He wants to kill Cersei. I think it is very likely that he does.”

Is anyone else rethinking everything they thought they believed about the Cersei’s prophecy? This explanation is a compelling one and makes sense. However, the other theories are solid, too. Jaime killing Cersei would be mirroring what he did with King Aerys a.k.a. “The Mad King.” Cersei is now the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, and if things spiral out of control, Jaime might feel the need to take her out. Jaime killing his sister, the woman he loves, for the good of the kingdom would be incredible to watch. There’s also the theory that Tyrion will kill Cersei, but that theory seems like less likely to happen than the Jaime one.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, doesn’t think the Kingslayer will be the one to kill Cersei. “It’s probably too obvious,” he told Huffington Post. His response adds a little more weight to the Jon Snow/Cersei theory. Game of Thrones will return for season 7 on July 16, 2017.

