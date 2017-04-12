Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Goof Off In Rare, Personal Instagram Snap — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston showed that they are beyond perfect for each other with the cutest mirror selfie. The couple proved they can be silly together even at a swanky Paris fashion party and Justin’s precious Instagram caption will melt your heart!

Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Justin Theroux, 45, proved once again that they are the definition of couple goals! The pair attended a party for a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and artist Jeff Koons, 62 in the Lourve museum in Paris on Tuesday, Apr. 11. Justin pulled Jen aside to take a silly mirror selfie together, but this mirror was high on the ceiling above them. The picture had a funhouse effect and Justin cleverly captioned his Instagram post, “in Lourve.” Jen has never appeared frequently in Justin’s Instas so it made the moment even sweeter.

In Louvre. 👨🏼‍🎨🍷🥐🇫🇷 #LouvreVuitton #paris #jeffkoons A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

These two have always kept things pretty low key. Justin even skipped out on attending the entire Golden Globes in Jan. to hang with his wife and their friends. He presented at the ceremony, but wanted to duck out right after. “I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them,” he told ET.

Jen gushed to Ellen DeGeneres about Justin’s epic Thanksgiving surprise. “I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them,” she said. She explained that she had people over the night before Thanksgiving as part of her “Friendsgiving” tradition, but everyone was a little glum without Justin there, including Jen. “Salads came out and everyone was very somber, and next thing you know, the turkey walks in, and there was another turkey holding that turkey. And that was my hubby! He came in with the turkey!” she said.

