Jenna Dewan Reveals Biggest Challenge In Her Marriage To Channing Tatum

Image Courtesy of Yu Tsai/Redbook

Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum define #CoupleGoals, but the actress admitted that even they deal with struggles in their marriage. In ‘Redbook’ she revealed their biggest issue and even shared some tidbits from their sex life.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 36, looks amazing on Redbook magazine’s June issue, where the hot mama opened up about her relationship to hubby, Channing Tatum, 36. The pair started dating 12 years ago and Jenna admitted they’re not above to facing challenges in their marriage. Their biggest issue? “Communication. You change when you’re together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn’t want to make too many waves. Now it’s like, “This is how I’m feeling.” You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won’t be okay for a while,” she told Redbook magazine.

The couple isn’t shy when it comes to dishing on their time in the bedroom — but they aren’t scheduling sexy time just yet! “We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two. There’s a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise,” she said.

Jenna also revealed why she hates when people ask how she tries to keep things exciting for Channing. “I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, “Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?” I hate that question. I’m like, “No. Why is it for your man? I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It’s for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you.”

For more from Jenna, be sure to scoop up the May issue of Redbook.

