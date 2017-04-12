Heath Ledger’s Doc Was Made For Matilda: He ‘Pieced It Together’ Just For Her

The documentary about Heath Ledger’s private life is gearing up for release, and in a new interview his sister, Kate, reveals that the personal footage shot by Heath used in the film feels as if he filmed his life specifically for his daughter, long before she was even born.

Matilda Ledger was only 2 years old when her father, Heath, died at the age of 28. Forced to grow up without him, the now 11-year-old daughter of actress Michelle Williams, 36, will be able to get to know her father thanks to his new documentary, I Am Heath Ledger, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23. Heath’s sister, Kate Ledger, tells PEOPLE why the documentary will be so important for Matilda.

“You can tell her about things, but with her being able to visually see his movement and his expressions, it’s almost like he had actually filmed the documentary himself and pieced it together for her,” Kate explained, referring to the personal home footage used in the doc. As you can see in the trailer, Heath loved to film himself during his downtime, and the private reels show who he really, truly was out of the spotlight.

One of Heath’s best friends, Matt Amato, also opened up about how special Heath and Matilda’s bond was from the day she was born. “He was a natural, he knew what to do with a baby right away,” Matt shared. “I said, ‘How come you are so comfortable with this?’ He said, ‘Well, I look at her and try and be her and try to understand what she needs.'”

Matt added, “I hope [Matilda] remembers the way he would spin her around and call her darling and her excitement seeing him. They really did have something wonderful.” On May 17, I Am Heath Ledger will air on Spike TV following a limited theatre release on May 3.

