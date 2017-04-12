Heidi Montag Pregnant: ‘The Hills’ Alum Expecting 1st Child With Spencer Pratt

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag — the longtime couple is expecting their first child together, and they’re absolutely thrilled about it!

Heidi Montag, 30, is pregnant! The reality star and her husband, Spencer Pratt, 33, confirmed that they’re expecting their first child on April 12, gracing the cover of Us Weekly to show off her cute baby bump.

“[She was] just standing there [one morning,]” Spencer tells the mag. “The look on her face – I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was going to say she made muffins or banana bread. [She] said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!'”

A baby has been a long time coming for Spencer and Heidi, who got together in 2007, and married in April 2009. Recently, the two have not been shy about their desire to have a baby together, and Spencer even had fans speculating that they were already expecting back in February. “Impossible picking baby names becuase every name reminds me of someone I don’t like,” he wrote at the time. When a fan asked if this meant Heidi was with child, he simply responded, “Hopefully soon.” Looks like it came as soon as they hoped!

“I wanted a baby three years ago,” Heidi reveals. “Spencer was a little hesitant. Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my 20s, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us.”

The couple has “never been more excited,” and say they actually got pregnant the first month they started trying. They don’t know the sex of the baby yet, but Heidi admits she wants a little boy as their first. Heidi and Spencer join fellow Hills stars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are also currently expecting their first babies!

