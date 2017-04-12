Swoon! Harry Styles teams up with Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo. The sexy stud can’t stop laughing or goofing off with Jimmy, and now we’re more excited than ever for April 15!

This Saturday Night Live promo with Harry Styles and Jimmy Fallon is one we’re going to have on repeat for a long time. In the first portion of the promo, Harry, 23, and Jimmy, 42, try to compete for camera time. When he says his name in that sexy British accent of his in the video, our hearts melt into a puddle on the floor. He’s just so sexy, right?

The next promo features Harry getting silly, snapping his fingers and dancing along with Jimmy, but in the third when he tries to also introduce himself while snapping, he can’t stop laughing! He literally can’t even say his own name without giggling, which obviously is contagious.

Of course this is a huge week for Saturday Night Live as it will be going live on all coasts for the first time ever, and Jimmy is making his big return. Plus, this will be the first time we see Harry perform his solo song, “Sign of the Times.” We know that we’re not the only ones obsessed with the new song either. The guys of One Direction have even tweeted out their love for it. “Love it, H,” Niall Horan wrote. Liam Payne also added, “Proud of you H. Glad you’re getting to do your own thing.”

In the past, when the band was on SNL, Harry joined in on sketches with the guys, so we can assume he won’t just perform but will also do a bit of acting. Is it Saturday yet?

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Harry on SNL? Do you think he’ll do more than just sing? Let us know!