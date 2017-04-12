Harry Styles Accidentally Tweets Out ‘Larry’ Porn & Shippers Go Nuts — Was He Hacked?

REX/Shutterstock

Fans of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson — a.k.a. ‘Larry’ shippers — went crazy Apr. 11 when the ‘Sign of the Times’ singer’s official Twitter account featured a link that directed fans to a Larry porn site. In this case though, it was actual porn! We’ve got the details on how he may have been hacked.

What is going on?! Harry Styles doesn’t tweet very often so when he does his fan go absolutely berserk. Things got super weird on his account Apr. 11 when he posted a link to a “Larry” porn site and featured two cute pictures of One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, 25, cutely sipping on a straw with a “then and now” caption. The legion of “Larry” shippers completely lost their minds, thinking he had confirmed that the two are an item as they’ve wanted it to be true for years now.

The tweet also directed fans to a page of “Larry” porn, but in this case there were actual gay porn videos as well as a lot of other NSFW images. We doubt that the 23-year-old would mess with his brilliantly managed image to post something like that, which is leading some fans to think he was hacked, especially after the tweet was deleted after remaining up for only 38 minutes.

Once something is on the internet, it lives on forever as many fans took screen shots of it to have as a souvenir that Larry could be a real thing. It immediately became a trending topic on Twitter as so many shippers have now decided that the tweet was all the proof they needed that Harry and Louis are each other’s sweethearts. Many even refused to consider the possibility of a hack and are sure that the singer just confirmed what they’ve believed all along. We’ve reached out to Harry’s rep to find out what is going on with the now deleted tweet.

Larry 💙💚🏳️‍🌈✨

Everything was FINE until someone redirected the link. Goddammit.

But boy oh boy am I sleeping good tonight knowing that Larry is real. — Laura (@FanArmy1D) April 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry was hacked? Or did he just accidentally show the world that Larry is real?

