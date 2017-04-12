Harry Styles ‘Ready’ To Do Any ‘SNL’ Skit — Will He Poke Fun At Taylor Swift Romance?

FameFlyNet

Lights, camera, action! Gearing up for his ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut, Harry Styles is ‘ready’ and willing to do just about anything to make the skits a sensation — even if it means poking fun at his Taylor Swift romance. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Move over Jimmy Fallon, there’s a new comedian in town. For the April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live, musical guest Harry Styles, 23, has a lot of surprises up his sleeve, and they don’t just include his live performances. The singer wants to make a HUGE splash for his SNL debut and is willing to make a total fool out of himself. “Harry is ready to have fun and is looking to make fun of himself — or anyone else for that matter if he’s called upon to be in a skit,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hmm, who could he be talking about?

Maybe his famous ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift? Or what about his other famous ex-fling Kendall Jenner? OR WHAT ABOUT ZAYN MALIK AND THE ONE DIRECTION GUYS? It sounds like nothing and no one is off limits. “Harry is game for anything and anticipates acting in a skit or digital short during the broadcast,” the source continues. “The cast are throwing ideas his way, so it’s only a matter of time until the right one hits him. He’s is very amped to be a part of something really funny.”

Teaming up with host Jimmy, Saturday’s episode will be the first time in SNL history that the show will air at the exact same time from coast to coast. Producers explained that it’s a better viewing experience if everyone is in on the joke at the same time. But if the “Sign Of The Times” hitmaker wants to nail his debut, he’s going to have to keep a straight face — and judging by his promo video, it won’t be that easy! Good luck!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry will slam Taylor on SNL? What about Kendall? Comment below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.