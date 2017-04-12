In 2011, Rachel Berry and Blaine Anderson sang their first duet together to ‘Don’t You Want Me.’ Now, six years later, Lea Michele and Darren Criss are back at it. The ‘Glee’ stars reunited on a Facebook Live video on April 12 and sang the song together again! Watch the performance here.

If you remember correctly, their characters were actually drunk during the episode, titled Blame it on the Alcohol, and Blaine and Rachel kissed right before taking the “stage” in Rachel’s basement. With that, they got up and sang The Human League number. It was great in 2011, but this time around was even better. Lea Michele, 30, and Darren Criss, 30, drank some red wine and absolutely killed “Don’t You Want Me.”

Darren joined Lea on Facebook Live, where she was promoting her upcoming album, Places. The two also performed one of her songs, “Getaway Car” — Darren joined on the guitar. They also performed a song for Darren’s new band with his brother, Computer Games, called “Lost Boy Life.” Darren posted the video on his YouTube page, writing, “It was so nice to be back with a old friend. Lea and I had an incredible time, as always, putting this together for you.”

Lea performed “Getaway Car” at a concert in Los Angeles in January as well, and while she didn’t bring up ex-boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith, many believed that the song was about him. “We used to just get in the car and drive sometimes. Me and the tall guy and it was like our getaway and it was so great,” she said on stage. “You know, and everything was getting big and popular with Glee and it was sort of our escape. So this next song is called ‘Getaway Car’ and its having that moment in the car.”

