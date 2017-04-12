You’ve Hit A Weight Loss Plateau — Here Are 3 Ways To Get Over It: Expert Tips

Courtesy of Instagram

Losing weight can be so satisfying and empowering, but obviously, the more you lose, the harder it becomes to shed those stubborn 5 pounds before you reach your goal! Here’s what to do when you hit a wall.

Michelle & Josh Bomba, Take Shape For Life Health Coaches, told HollywoodLife.com readers:

“Whenever we hear one of our clients has hit a weight loss plateau, we suggest reviewing their health holistically. Think about it — what you are eating, how much you are exercising, and if you’re drinking enough water. Once we identify the cause of the plateau, we work to come up with a solution of ways to get back on track.”

1. DON’T DO CRAZY AT THE GYM

“Often times people think that working out is the best way to overcome a weight loss plateau, however, overdoing it may cause your appetite to increase.”

It can be as simple as switching up your workout — keep your muscles and body guessing and you can break through that rut.

2. DRINK MORE H20

“Always make sure you have plenty of water, we recommend 64-ounces of water per day,” Michelle and Josh said.

“Drinking enough water is so easy to forget, but it’s critical to weight-loss success,” Leah Kaufman, R.D., a dietitian with NYU Langone Medical Center’s Weight Management Program told Women’s Health. She adds that it can increase your caloric burn and help you feel fuller faster at meal times. It also gives you a natural energy boost so you can move more.

3. DON’T GET DISCOURAGED & THINK BIG PICTURE

Michelle and Josh say: “Keep your goals in mind. Everyone has a different ‘why’ for losing weight, getting healthy and exercising — but being able to identify what your specific goal is can be a very motivating tool.”

“A phrase we like to share with our clients is, ‘If you always do what you’ve always done, you’re going to get what you’ve always gotten.’ Taking time to find strength and motivation within yourself goes a long way.”

Take a step back to reevaluate, and you’ll reach your goals in no time!

HollywoodLifers, do you have trouble getting over weight loss plateaus?

