Gal Gadot Reveals How Beyonce Helped Her Land The Role Of ‘Wonder Woman’

Courtesy of Craig McDean

Gal Gadot’s beauty shines right through her ‘W’ magazine cover, where the ‘Wonder Woman’ flaunts her figure in a Burberry trench that gingerly hangs off her shoulder. Inside, she opened up about how Beyonce helped her land her dream role.

If you can’t wait to see Gal Gadot take on the role of Wonder Woman in the highly-anticipated film, you’ll love her latest cover shoot for W magazine, where the actress totally smolders as she opens up about how she prepared for the role — and she had a little help from Beyonce!

“When I auditioned for Batman v Superman, I didn’t know it was for Wonder Woman,” Gadot said. “The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyoncé.” Gadot smiled. “Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!”



Although Gal was thrilled to find out the part was hers, some fans weren’t thrilled that she was chosen to play the iconic character — and she shared their biggest complaint! “My boobs were too small,” she said. “Yeah—that was a big problem,” she added, laughing. “The Web really paid attention to the important side of Wonder Woman.”

Inside the magazine, Gal totally smoldered as she showed off a slew of looks from the likes of Burberry, Prada, Gucci, and Hermes.

For more on Gal, be sure to scoop up the May issue of W and mark your calendars for the June release of the film.

