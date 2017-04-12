Fifth Harmony Slay Their First Mag Cover As A 4-Some After Camila Leaves — See The Pic

Image Courtesy of Galore

Fifth Harmony absolutely rocked their first magazine cover without Camila Cabello! The four ladies got real in their ‘Galore’ interview about their ‘insane chemistry,’ new music, and girl power!

Camila who? Fifth Harmony appeared on Galore magazine for the first time as a foursome without their former member Camila Cabello, 20! Normani Kordei, 20, Dinah Jane, 19, Ally Brooke, 23, and Lauren Jauregui, 20, looked gorgeous in black leather for their cover! The ladies opened up about their exciting plans for their new music.

“We’ve been creating sounds that we’ve been wanting to touch base on. Some R&B tones, some rhythmic tones. It’s been amazing to create with one another because we’re so different when it comes to music,” said Dinah. “We love different genres. So to vibe together and create this Fifth Harmony sound is what makes it so special.” The girls explained that they got along well from the start, but they have had to work to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“It’s really great because the four of us are really in sync with each other. We’re pretty open about most things. We try to respect each other as much as we can. For us, communication is really important,” Ally told the mag. “Giving each other that energy changes the whole vibe of whatever we’re doing. If it’s a carpet or a shoot, you can feel in the pictures that we were all complimenting each other and we all felt good,” Lauren added.

The girls explained why they think it’s so important for women to helped one another instead of tearing each other down. Normani said, “We could be greater than we are if we just supported each other instead of looking at each other as competition. We could all win.” The ladies said their looks for the Galore shoot were inspired by some of the girls groups they’ve looked up to like Destiny’s Child, the Spice Girls, and TLC.

“I think musically they inspire us but also on a human level. I think when you’re in a group, people expect you to all be the same,” Dinah said. “Just looking around at each other, it has helped me discover that we’re all uniquely different from each other for a good reason, because there would be no growth for me. As I’m learning about each other girl, it’s helping me learn about myself. We all have our weaknesses, we all have our strengths, but together we all make it up.”

