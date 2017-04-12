Fat Or Pregnant: Show Asks Men If Women Are Expecting Or Not In Gross Body-Shaming Game

Courtesy of KRO-NCRV/YOUTUBE

Wow! Where do we even begin? A deplorable Dutch game show that aires on publicly funded TV — in 2017 mind you — thought it’d be a good idea to have men decide if women were pregnant or just fat! Is anyone else disgusted? This challenge seriously takes body-shaming to a whole new extreme.

We wish we were kidding. Just when you thought American TV had some major sexism issues, a Dutch game show that airs in the Netherlands took the entire cake. The new celebrity game show, Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee, featured a segment earlier this week where men had to decide if a woman was fat or pregnant — all while she stood on a pedestal as four strange men studied her. Yes, you read that right.

For everyone thinking The Netherlands is great. We reached a new low yesterday night. National TV game show: “is she pregnant or just fat?” pic.twitter.com/HlNiBGYeJ4 — Tandpasta (@TandpastaCB) April 10, 2017

The show, which according to BuzzFeed translates to “Bring Your Bathing Suit,” airs on a channel called NPO 3, which is publicly funded, meaning it’s basically the equivalent of PBS. Yikes! During the challenge, two teams — entirely made up of men of course — compete to try and answer the ultimate question: is the woman standing before them just overweight? Or is she growing a human inside of her? SO horrifying! There truly are no words.

Unsurprisingly, Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee viewers strongly disapproved of the”Fat or Pregnant?” challenge. “A woman on a block and the question, ‘Thick or Pregnant? ‘ WTF?” one viewer tweeted, according to Refinery29. Another called the segment a “meat inspection” and said the TV show should be “ashamed.” We could not agree more! Needless to say, a segment like this only promotes the offensive idea that women’s bodies are objects for men’s entertainment and use. And that’s not ok!

Believe it or not though, this isn’t even the first time Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee deeply offended people with its “games.” the show has also reportedly included a segment that consisted of male contestants guessing whether or not a woman’s breasts were fake or real, according to BuzzFeed. Worse still, in last year’s pilot, guests were asked to figure out if a person was Chinese or Japanese. We literally can’t.

