‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Tries To Fire Andre & Anika Has A Heart-To-Heart With Cookie

The drama is escalating on ‘Empire.’ On the April 12 episode, Andre continues to make moves to finalize the Vegas deal and pisses Lucious off in the process, Anika goes to Cookie in her moment of need, and Giuliana walks back into Lucious’ life.

Lucious is very sick. Thirsty has to call in a doctor to get Lucious under control since he refuses to go to the hospital. Even though he’s clearly suffering, Lucious has to warn Thirsty. “There are snakes in my family,” he manages to get out.

Jamal is more excited than ever about his new album. He’s making all sorts of plans when Cookie comes in with new ones. She says they’re going to shoot the music video for Jamal’s track “Dangerous” this weekend before Lucious can find out about it. Jamal’s entire album is all about Cookie and Lucious, so she’s understandably a little hesitant about it. She warns her son, “I bared my souled for you to tell this story so it better be good.”

Jamal is playing Lucious and Delphine is playing Cookie. The real Cookie watches them film the music video, and it brings back all sorts of memories. She remembers when she loved Lucious and his music so much, she went to dangerous lengths for them both.

Nessa is more than a little worried about doing a show in Vegas. Andre reassures her that she will do great. Giuliana shows up and asks Andre to go get her a drink. That’s when she spills the tea to Nessa, who reveals that she’s moving in with Andre. Giuliana starts talking about Andre and Nessa’s “arrangement,” which is non-existent. She says she’s willing to get in on the fun in bed with them, if that’s what they’re into. Nessa can’t even speak she’s so shocked. She starts side-eyeing the hell out of Andre.

Boo Boo Kitty Gets Real

The entire Lyon family goes to see Lucious. They’re all pretty worried about him, except Andre. Despite his condition, Lucious is still controlling everything. Lucious relays to Anika to speed up the process with Tarik and threatens that her life is on the line. Anika doesn’t take that lying down. When Thirsty leaves the room, Anika yanks out Lucious’ air supply and watches him gasp for breath. She makes it known that she’s not to be messed with. However, Lucious is more than prepared for any and all threats. He has a gun hiding under his comforter and points it directly at Anika. She backs away.

Anika’s not taking any chances given the situation she’s in. She visits Cookie. Yes, Boo Boo Kitty is willingly going to see Cookie. Anika asks Cookie that if anything happens to her to promise that she’ll take care of Bella. “I need her to live with you,” Anika says. “You’re the only person I trust with her.” At the end of the day, Anika knows how much Cookie fights for those she loves. That includes Lucious, even if Cookie tries to deny it.

Cookie and Angelo vote in the mayoral race, and they run into two girls outside. The teaser for Jamal’s song has been released, and they’re obsessed with the Cookie and Lucious song so much they want the pair to get back together. Talk about awkward. Angelo is right there! Understandably, Angelo is more than a little peeved at how “Cucious” (Coocious?) is still a thing. This is partially Cookie’s fault. She allows Cucious to continue because of their past.

Father Vs. Son

Meanwhile, Jamal tries to end things with D-Major, but it doesn’t go so well. D-Major tries to convince Jamal that what they have with each other is so much stronger than whatever Jamal has with Philip. Jamal begs D-Major to back off.

After getting assaulted by one of the guys in Hakeem’s birthday crew, Kennedy’s going public. Empire’s reputation is at stake, so Lucious has Thirsty get on it. In the deposition, he ruins Kennedy by bringing up her less-than stellar past. She yells at Hakeem to tell everyone the truth.

This and a “come to Jesus” meeting with Jamal inspires Hakeem to do what’s right by Kennedy. The women-hating and victim-blaming has to stop. He records a song praising women and all that they do. He premieres it on Jamal’s Empire Xstream channel. He dedicates the tune to Kennedy, Tiana, and baby Bella. When Andre finds out about the song, he’s furious. This song is a public admission of guilt on behalf of Empire. Chill, Dre…

Lucious calls a meeting with everyone, including the Board of Directors, about Andre. The oldest Lyon son comes in more than prepared when it comes to the Vegas deal. He makes a great case for the Empire residency. Because he can’t stand a good idea that’s not his, Lucious wants to FIRE Andre. Andre calls his father’s bluff. Lucious needs approval to fire him. Lucious asks the room to speak up, but no one does. Not Cookie nor Shine. Everyone stands behind Andre. YAS!

Arrangements & A Blast From The Past

Cookie throws a party for Angelo at Leviticus as he awaits the results of the election. Lucious shows up to the bash to ruin everything. Nessa also confronts Andre about that convo with Giuliana. She’s not going to share him — with anybody. That may have been how he did business with Rhonda, but Nessa refuses to be Rhonda. “I do not do arrangements,” Nessa says. Nessa’s got sass, and Andre loves it.

Angelo wins the race, but Lucious has to try and ruin his moment. He plays “You’re So Beautiful” flawlessly on the piano. Cookie can’t help but remember the good times she had with Lucious. Just as he’s about to finish, Giuliana walks up. “Why don’t you play the song you wrote for me?” she asks. WHAT?! Lucious does not want to see her. There’s clearly bad blood between them. I NEED TO KNOW EVERYTHING.

