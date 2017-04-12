‘Empire’: Juan Antonio Teases More D-Major Drama Ahead For Philip & Jamal & More Scoop

Jamal and Philip are in a good place right now, but will they stay that way? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Juan Antonio about what’s next for Philip and Jamal, the love triangle with D-Major, and his hopes for a Philip backstory episode!

What’s next for Philip and Jamal?

I think the past 2 episodes we saw their relationship advance more. Their relationship is to be determined because of the situations on hand. They have the situation with D-Major that’s evolved, and Jamal’s kind of pushed that aside to make room for his new relationship with Philip so it can grow. There’s a love triangle going on. I think that’s the decision that Jamal has to make based on everything that’s going on and if he’s ready for that.

Why do you think Philip is the right guy for Jamal?

I think their relationship has more substance [than Jamal’s relationship with D-Major]. You get that with them and you see that with the transition of Jamal coming out of rehab as well. Their relationship grounds Jamal and adds stability and support. Why would you not want that?

Could their be complications ahead? Relationships are never safe because it’s TV.

Absolutely. 100 percent. This is no different because you also have someone form the outside still beating to be recognized and get in. I don’t think D-Major is going to just say, “Oh, it’s been great. Have fun and see you around.” That’s not going to happen.

Is there going to be more confrontation between Philip and D-Major?

It’s been building up to that. Every time we’ve seen them cross paths before, you see that they don’t see eye-to-eye. You see the tension. This last episode kind of went over the mark. I don’t think it’s going to go backwards from there.

Are we going to see more of Philip with the Lyon family?

We’ve actually seen some of that happening already. Cookie comes by and Philip’s there, we’ve seen Philip with Lucious. I think it’s opening up the realm of possibility to see more of that.

Do you think the show should explore Philip’s backstory?

I think the show should. I think that would make sense, and it would add more value to Philip and Jamal’s relationship because Philip is a person who empathizes with Jamal. He’s gone through some of that experience himself, maybe not with the crazy family but the recovery and going through PTSD. I think that would help build the story.

How would tease the finale? How would you describe it?

To be honest, I can’t because so much is going on right now at such a high speed. It could take a turn at any corner. You already see the new deal coming with Vegas, and so much more has to develop with that. You don’t know who’s going to turn which corner, and who’s going to go from good to bad or bad to good. There are so many possibilities.

Do you think Philip will always remain a good guy?

Hey, this is Empire. This is Empire. I don’t think I could say that even if I wanted to!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Philip and Jamal will stay together? Let us know!