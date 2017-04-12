Eddie Murphy & Family Heartbroken After Charlie’s Death: He ‘Filled Our Family With Love’

REX/Shutterstock

Eddie Murphy and his family shared an emotional message after the death of Eddie’s brother Charlie. They mourned with ‘hearts are heavy’ and thanked people for their condolences in a super sad statement.

Eddie Murphy, 56, tragically lost his older brother Charlie on Apr. 12. The Power actor was battling leukemia when he passed away in New York City. Eddie along with the rest of the Murphy family mourned the loss of Charlie with loving, but heart-wrenching statement to HollywoodLife.com. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie,” the family said, “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

“Charlie is actually my best impression,” Eddie joked when he was interviewed in Sept. 2016 by our sister site Variety. “I’ve been doing him since I was two or three. He was my first impression. I wish he would get famous because people could see this great impression that I do.” Charlie was Eddie’s only brother. He co-wrote comedies that Eddie starred in like Norbit, and Vampire in Brooklyn. Charlie was survived by his two children with his late wife Tisha Taylor, who died of cervical cancer in 2009. Charlie also had another child from a previous relationship.

He was definitely beloved by the entertainment community. He was a writer and co-star on Chappelle’s Show and had his own segment called “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories.” The segment would revive stories from Charlie’s time hanging out with his brother in the 1980s and the hilarious hijinks they got involved in. Charlie, Eddie, and their friends even played Prince and his crew in game of pick-up basketball and lost! Prince later joked, “the whupping is true.”

