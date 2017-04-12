United Airlines Passenger Dr. David Dao Gearing Up To Sue? See New Legal Docs

Is Dr. David Dao getting ready to sue United Airlines for hurting him while savagely dragging him off of their overbooked plane against his will on April 9? New court docs obtained by HollywoodLife.com prove he might be preparing for battle. See for yourself, here!

It looks like the United Airlines passenger who was forcibly removed from his seat in Chicago on April 9 is planning a lawsuit against the airline! Dr. David Dao’s attorney Thomas A. Demetrio released court docs on April 12 requesting evidence from the jet Dr. Dao was kicked off of from both United and the City of Chicago. Click through the gallery above to read the docs for yourself.

Demetrio requested copies of all surveillance video of passengers boarding the plane, the cockpit voice recording, the passenger list, the employee and crew list, the incident reports, UA’s passenger removal protocol, and the personnel files of the police who violently removed Dr. Dao from the flight.

We assume this request is for a lawsuit because Dr. Dao’s attorneys will need evidence to prepare to sue. However, once they have that evidence they will also have more leverage to get a larger settlement without ever having to go to court. That might be the route Dr. Dao decides to take, depending what information he obtains after filing the request.

Demeterio also announced that a press conference would be held on April 13 at 10 a.m. local time in Chicago. He writes that he will address the press, along with Dao’s other attorney Stephen L. Golan and a member of the Dao family. They plan to “speak to media about the removal of Dr. Dao from a United Airlines flight on Sunday.” This may very well be a lawsuit announcement.

Dr. Dao made headlines on April 10 after videos surfaced of the 69-year-old man being dragged down the aisle of a plane as terrified passengers looked on. He was allegedly randomly selected as a “volunteer” to leave the plane after the crew realized they had overbooked the flight. When he refused to leave on his own, police allegedly used excessive force, leaving him battered and bloodied.

