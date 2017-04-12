‘Descendants 2’ Soundtrack: Dove Cameron & Sofia Carson Duets & More — Full Tracklist

The ‘Descendants 2’ soundtrack is everything. The full tracklist was revealed on April 12, and the soundtrack includes Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson duets, covers of classic Disney songs, and more! Get the scoop on when you’ll get to listen to all the songs!

The Descendants 2 soundtrack will feature six original songs, two covers from The Little Mermaid, and three original songs from the animated short-form series Descendants: Wicked World. See the full tracklist below and who’s singing which songs:

1. “Ways to Be Wicked” performed by Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, and Booboo Stewart

2. “What’s My Name” performed by China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair

3. “Chillin’ Like a Villain” performed by Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Mitchell Hope

4. “Space Between” performed by Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson

5. “It’s Goin’ Down” performed by Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair

6. “You and Me” performed by Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, and Jeff Lewis

7. “Kiss the Girl” performed by Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, and Thomas Doherty

8. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” performed by China Anne McClain

9. “Better Together” performed by Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson

10. “Evil” Performed by Dove Cameron

11. “Rather Be with You” performed by Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson

The single “Ways to Be Wicked” and pre-order for the full Descendants 2 soundtrack will be available from Walt Disney Records wherever digital music is sold and streamed on April 14. Fans who pre-order the soundtrack will be able to download “Ways to Be Wicked” and the three songs from Descendants: Wicked World immediately.

The four original VKs — Dove, Sofia, Cameron, and Booboo — will premiere “Ways to Be Wicked,” the first track from the soundtrack, on Radio Disney April 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET. A lyric video for the single will be available on DisneyMusicVEVO starting April 14. Descendants 2 will premiere this summer on Disney Channel. Stay tuned for an EXCLUSIVE interview with Sofia about the movie!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the Descendants 2 soundtrack? Let us know!