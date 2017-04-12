Demi Lovato Rocks Dreadlocks For ‘No Promises’ Music Video — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Snapchat

Demi Lovato rocked dreadlocks while shooting her music video for ‘No Promises,’ & we’re shocked! While we support Demi trying out a bold beauty trend, we’re not sure if we love or loathe her look. What do you think? VOTE.

Demi Lovato, 24, shocked us all when she showed off a brand new hairstyle on Snapchat — dreadlocks! Demi was on set filming her new music video for ‘No Promises,’ and she looked so cool and edgy while on location in the desert. While we think it’s so cool that Demi tried out something new, we can’t tell if we love her new look or loathe it. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Demi looked like such a rockstar on the set of her new music video when she opted for full blown dreadlocks, a dark smokey eye and silver face tattoos. Her smokey eye was absolutely amazing and extra dark with a thick cat-eye and the corners of her eyelids were completely covered in metallic silver for a bold pop. Not only did she rock silver in the corners of her eyes, she also drew a silver lip ring on and added 3 little silver dots under each eye.

While we love Demi’s edgy glam, it was her hair that stole the show. She showed off her new jet black dreadlocks and we’re shocked. Not only did she dye her hair darker, her entire head is in little skinny dreadlocks. We love Demi’s makeup, but we definitely think the dreadlocks are a bit much for the real world. We hope it’s not permanent because she has great shiny hair, but if it’s just for the music video, then we’re totally on board.

What do you guys think of Demi’s new dreadlocks? Do you love or loathe her new hairstyle? VOTE.

