Dorothy Mengering Dead: David Letterman’s Mother Sadly Dies At Age 95

David Letterman’s dear mother, Dorothy Mengering, passed away at her Indiana home on April 11. ‘Dave’s Mom’ became a household name when David brought Dorothy on ‘Late Night’ for an iconic kitchen segment and as a correspondent for David during 3 Winter Olympics.

Dorothy Mengering, who was known across America as “Dave’s Mom,” died on April 11 at her home in Carmel, Indiana, David Letterman’s publicist, Tom Keaney, confirmed to The Associated Press. She first appeared on Late Night with David Letterman for the “Parents’ Night” broadcast on Feb. 25, 1986.

David, 70, began bringing his mother on as a more frequent guest in the following years. The mother and son had great chemistry and a wonderful repartee with each other. Dorothy was also a correspondent for the 1994, 1998, and 2002 Winter Olympics. She always looked adorable all bundled up in snow gear, and her on-air bits were always so much fun. During the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway, she interviewed Hillary Clinton, 69, Nancy Kerrigan, 47, and more.

Her kitchen segment called “Guess Mom’s Pies” became a Late Night Thanksgiving tradition. She would appear via satellite from her quaint Indiana kitchen. Dorothy would also make Mother’s Day appearances on Late Night with David Letterman.

She released a cookbook in 1996, Home Cookin’ with Dave’s Mom, that included some recipes for her famous pies. Dorothy donated more than $100,000 of the sales to a Kiwanis International campaign to wipe out iodine deficiency disorders in developing countries.

“Dave’s Mom” became America’s mom. We loved her as if she was our own mother. She was so sweet, relatable, and supported her son as he became the king of late night TV. Dorothy is survived by her three children, David, Jan, and Gretchen, five 5 grandchildren, and sister Hazel Baughman.

