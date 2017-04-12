Hawaiian Waitress Gets Tip Of A Lifetime When Customers Pay Off Her $10k Student Loans

Courtesy of KHON 2

Talk about a tip! A waitress in Hawaii was stunned when a very generous Australian couple gave her $400 after their meal. But then, they took their kindness to the extreme by offering to pay off her $10,000 student loan debt as well!

A young waitress in Hawaii named Cayla Chandara found her own personal angels while waiting tables last week. An Australian couple dined at Noi Thai Cuisine – just one of the two jobs she works to pay off her debts – and began talking to her about her life.

“They asked me where I was from, and I told them I moved here for school but I was kind of in a little bit of debt and I couldn’t go back to school, because I couldn’t afford it and the cost of living here,” Cayla explained. After a lovely conversation, they paid their $200 bill and left Cayla a whopping $400 tip!

“I just thought it was so generous of them. I never get tipped that big. I had to say thank you,” Cayla gushed. “During dinner, they told me where they were staying, so I ran there after work to see if they’d still be there.” Luckily she found the couple, and graciously thanked them with a card and some flowers. But they didn’t stop there! The Aussies went back to her restaurant one day later to offer to pay off her loans — over $10,000 worth!

“I was like, ‘No way, you don’t have to do that for me. I just wanted to say thank you,’” explained Cayla, still in shock. “I still don’t feel like it’s real. I want to run around in the streets.” What an inspirational story! Cayla is determined to make the most of her unexpected blessing. “I want to make them proud. I will take this opportunity with an open heart and be a better person that I can be every day.”

