Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History By Scoring 100th Goal In European Soccer Competition

Is there anything Cristiano Ronaldo can’t do? The FIFA Best Player Of The Year made his case for being called the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ on April 12, after he became the first player to score 100 European goals! These gorgeous goals have to be seen to be believed.

At this point, soccer fans shouldn’t be surprised when Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, makes history. It seems the Real Madrid star does it every other day. However, it’s still amazing to watch the Portuguese soccer icon break a record. His latest accomplishment came during the Champions League quarterfinal match between Real and Bayern Munich.

After Los Blancos were trailing 0-1 by the half, Ronaldo came out of the gate with all guns blazing. At the 47 the minute, Ronaldo connected with a pass from Dani Carvajal, 25, to score a lovely volley goal, per The Guardian. The equalizer was his 99th goal in European soccer competitions, which included UEFA Champions League matches as well as the European Super Cup. With Cristiano on the verge of becoming the first place to rack up a century of European goals, fans were eager to see if he could do it again in this match.

Of course he could do it again! He’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Plus, that first point ended a Champions League scoring drought, according to ESPN FC. Ronaldo had gone 659 minutes since his last UCL goal (that’s about seven games!) and he wanted more. He would get his satisfaction at the 77th minute. Marco Asensio, 21, would lob the ball right behind the Munich defenders. A charging Ronaldo would slam the ball into the net, scoring his 100th European goal and ultimately giving Real Madrid the win.

While it’s amazing to see Ronaldo rack up 100 European goals, it’s kind of mind-boggling that it took him so long. The last time he scored in European competition was in Sept. 2016, in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund. After that, he went scoreless in the 5-1 win over Legia Warsaw, failed to find the net in the second leg with the Wojskowi.

When Real won 2-1 over Sporting Lisbon, drew Dortmund 2-2 and fought Napoli to a 6-2 aggregate win, Ronaldo left each game without a point under his belt. Now that he has crossed the 100-mark line, is he about to open the floodgates and rain down the goals? If that’s the case, the rest of the Champions League better watch out!

Are you amazed that Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in European competition, HollywoodLifers? Is Ronaldo your favorite player?

