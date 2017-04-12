Should You Contour Your Cleavage Like Kylie Jenner? Here’s How

WUF / Splash News

There has been a ton of speculation on whether Kylie Jenner did or did not get a boob job, but even if you aren’t ready to go under the knife, you can copy her makeup trick for bigger cleavage!

Contouring is basically synonymous with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters at this point. Did you know, you can contour almost any part of your body? It’s not just for your face! (Although I’m not spending hours contouring my feet, WHICH IS AN ACTUAL THING PEOPLE DO, that is for sure.)

Since the weather is getting warmer and necklines are getting lower, you can actually contour your chest to make it appear like you have bigger cleavage than you actually do.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has done it in the past — in fact, it created a bit of a makeup malfunction back at this Nip + Fab launch event in 2015. But done right, it can have amazing results.

It’s actually easy to contour your chest — you need the same products you would use for your face. Draw half circles on top of each breast with a contour stick or a foundation three to four shades darker than your skin tone.

You can also draw a line in between your breasts to create a “shadow.” Apply some highlighter in the “half moon” semi-circle you created with the contour stick. on top of your breasts. BLEND, BLEND, BLEND. Don’t end up like Kylie with a two-toned chest.

Of course, just like contouring your face, you can make the look very subtle or more dramatic. That should be based on your outfit and the occasion — don’t make it too heavy during the work day, but maybe amp it up before a Saturday night on the town.

HollywoodLifers, would you contour your cleavage like Kylie Jenner?

